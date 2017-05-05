× FBI Links 8 liquor store robberies to same gunman

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial robber. All of the robberies happened in the Memphis area over the last six weeks or so.

The first robbery was March 29th, at Budget Liquor store on Summer Avenue. The most recent happened at Midtown Wine and Spirits along Poplar Wednesday. Investigators say in each case, the man walks into the store wearing a ski mask. In all eight of the robberies, the FBI says the guy points a gun at his victims and demands money from the register. After grabbing cash he then orders the victims on the ground before fleeing the scene.

Investigators say the gunman is 30-35 years old, approximately six feet tall and 160 pounds.

If you know who this man might be, call the Memphis FBI office (901) 747-4300.

Here is a list of the robberies investigators have linked to this man: