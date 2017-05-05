× Dolly Parton brings unexpected bonus to those recovering from wildfire

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Dolly Parton continues to show love and support to the people her hometown.

Just over five months ago Gatlinburg was hit with a massive wildfire that affected hundreds of families and business.

Shortly after the fires Dolly Parton announced her My People Fund and promised each family who lost its primary residence in the fires $1,000 a month for five months.

According to News Sentinal out of Knoxville when Parton delivered her final check she also included a $5,000 bonus for a total $10,000 donations.

News Sentinal also reports that Parton will be creating the Mountain Tough organization.

The organization will provide ongoing support to fire victims over the next three years and she is committing to fund it with at least $3 million.

You can find out more about the organization by visiting their website at mountaintough.org.