× BREAKING: Barge appears stuck on MS River

DOWNTOWN MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It appears as though a large barge is stuck on the Mississippi River at the Big River Crossing. That bridge runs next to the I-55 bridge going from Memphis into Arkansas. A police boat is on the water next to the barge, and WREG employees saw a Shelby County EMA worker walk onto the Big River Crossing to check things out.

At this time, Memphis Police, the U.S. Coast Guard in Memphis and the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers have not confirmed what happened. Stay with WREG for new developments on this breaking story.