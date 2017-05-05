× Beware of fake tickets being sold by street vendors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis in May Officials are warning those last minute buyers of the possibility of fake tickets being sold by street vendors.

Even with the switch to the conventional online ticket system last year, some patrons purchased these fake homemade tickets and real tickets from outside the gates of Tom Lee Park.

When trying to get into the festival the discovered buyers discovered they had purchased fake tickets or previously scanned tickets which aren’t valid.

Memphis in May suggest that you purchase tickets through authorized vendors, ticketfly.com or during festival hours at the official Memphis in May ticket booth at Riverside and Beale st.