Wildland Task Force activated to fight 30+ acre fire in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – According to the Seymour Volunteer Fire department the Wildland Task Force was activated to fight 30+ acre fire in Gatlinburg area.

30+ acre fire Pittman/Gatlinburg area. Wildland Task Force has been activated. — Seymour VFD Alerts (@SeymourVFDAlert) May 4, 2017

CBS affiliate WVLT reports the fire was originally reported as a 38-acre fire in the Cobbly Nob area.

Gatlinburg is still recovering from the massive wildfire that happened last November and with high wind warnings, officials have taken precautions to ensure it doesn’t spread.

Sevier County officials have requested that people stay off the roads.

If needed a shelter has opened at the pigeon Forge Community Center.

WVLT also reports U.S. Highwasy 441/Newfound Gap Road from Gatlinburg to Cherokee, North Carolina are closed due to the high winds.

All visitor centers and most park roads are currently closed due to a wind event and multiple downed trees. — GreatSmokyNPS (@GreatSmokyNPS) May 4, 2017

Reports of downed tree and power lines have 12,451 customers without power in Sevier county.