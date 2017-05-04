× Walgreens on East Shelby Drive was broken into

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Investigators from the Shelby County Sheriff Office are in route to the Walgreens that was broken into overnight.

The Walgreens is located at 8035 East Shelby Drive.

SCSO say crooks got away with an unknown amount of prescription drugs.

Police say they may have used a blowtorch to get through the thick glass.

#BREAKING: Overnight break-in at Walgreens on East Shelby Dr. Looks like they got in through the Rx pickup window. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/7fHqIz9J7S — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) May 4, 2017

Detectives are on the way to the scene.

WREG is on the way and will update with new information as we get it.