× Police nab suspect wanted for stealing from St. Jude patient

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The crook accused of stealing from a 4-year-old St. Jude patient is now in custody.

Authorities confirmed William Canada was arrested on April 19.

In March, WREG reported Camille Brye and her family came to town to treat a brain tumor at St. Jude. They had only in town for a few hours when a thief broke into their car.

Canada stole the girl’s luggage, leg braces, her PlayStation, diapers, blood pressure pills and a 6-month supply of chemo and radiation medicine totaling $3,000.

After the incident, Mid-Southerners rallied around the little girl, donating money and items to the family in their time of need.

St. Jude even replaced her medicine and leg brace.