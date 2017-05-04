× Police called to Bartlett prescription shop robbery

BARTLETT, Tenn. – Police were called to a robbery at the Bartlett Prescription Shop on stage road.

According to police while dispatchers were on the phone with the alarm company an employee from the Prescription Shop called and told police they were being robbed.

The employee told dispatch that a single man entered with a handgun and told them to get on the ground. Two other suspected then entered the business.

Suspects demanded certain narcotic pills and cough medicine.

Police say all three suspects left the store in a Black newer model GMC Terrain going westbound on Stage Rd.

Suspects were armed with handguns and were wearing hooded shirts, mask, and gloves.

The drug store was also robbed last year.

The Bartlett Prescription Shop is located on 5675 Stage Rd.

Police are on the scene.

We will update the story as we get more information.