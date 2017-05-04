Officials identify 4 mumps cases in Shelby County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Shelby County Health Department has identified four cases of mumps since March.

"There have been mumps in neighboring states including Mississippi and Arkansas so we expected that we would have mumps in our community," Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said.

The health department reported two cases in 2016 and zero in 2015.

Haushalter said kids and adults should get vaccinated to provide maximum protection. She also said some adults may need to get an updated vaccine, even if they've previously had the vaccination.

"We do know people who are immunized may get mumps but they`ll have a less severe case," Haushalter said.

Mother of two Ashley Cubbins said she was already on edge with recent reports of West Nile Virus in Shelby County.

"My kids like to go to the park and public places with other children. You try not to be paranoid about stuff like that but mumps is a serious thing. It`s concerning for sure," she said.

Symptoms of mumps include fever, headache and swollen glands. See your doctor immediately if you think you have an issue.

Officials said it can take symptoms a few days to show themselves.

They said mumps can be contracted from extended exposure to the disease.