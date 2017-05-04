× Michael Oher accused of assaulting Uber driver in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Memphis native Michael Oher has been accused of assaulting an Uber driver in Nashville.

According to reports, the incident happened April 14.

The driver told police the two were heading into downtown Nashville when they got into a fight.

The driver admitted to putting his hands on Oher’s face.

That’s when the football player reportedly knocked him to the ground.

WSOCTV is reporting Oher will appear in court on May 8.

.@Panthers spokesperson tells me: "We are aware an incident occurred involving Michael. We have no further comment at this time." @wsoctv — Allison Latos (@AllisonWSOC9) May 4, 2017