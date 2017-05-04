× Men indicted in Germantown burglary, shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two Memphis men caught in the middle of a burglary back in January have been indicted in Shelby County.

According to authorities, Jaylin Pritchard, 19, and George Jinkins, 22, were in the process of stealing items from a home in the 2500 block of Hacks Cross Road when the homeowner returned.

One of the suspects reportedly opened fire on the man, prompting him to pull out his own gun.

That’s when Pritchard and Jinkins fled the scene. They were eventually captured by Germantown police.

While investigating the scene, authorities found several items stacked by an unlocked back door, including a computer, a handgun, a gun safe, a TV and a camera.

They also found Pritchard’s car still in the driveway.

Both are facing one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of aggravated burglary, two counts of employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and one count of evading arrest.