× Memphis man gunned down inside his car identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man murdered over the weekend has been positively identified by police.

Johnnie Johnson, 32, was shot to death as he sat in his car on Belz Boulevard near Latham Street in South Memphis on Saturday.

Neighbors WREG’s Nina Harrelson spoke to said they didn’t hear the gunshots. They’re shocked something like this would happen in their neighborhood as police are constantly patrolling the area.

Authorities don’t know if Johnson knew his killer and have not released a motive.

A suspect has not been taken into custody.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.