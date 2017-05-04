× Man witness says was ‘executed’ outside market identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 23-year-old witnesses say was ‘executed’ outside a local market has been identified.

According to police, Andrew Gleaton was the man murdered in front of the North Memphis Market near Avalon and Vollintine Monday evening.

No arrests have been made.

A witness told WREG the suspect shot Gleaton in the foot before firing multiple times into the victim’s head.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a white Dodge Avenger.

Gleaton died several hours later after being rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

A second victim was also shot on the scene, but authorities say he is expected to be okay

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.