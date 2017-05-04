Floods forcing people from homes, causing thousands in damage in Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONPORT, Ark. -- "Where we’re actually standing at right now under the bridge would actually be land," said Deputy Glen Dugan with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies showed us where their county is being swept under water.

"So this is Black River and that’s White River?"

"Yes.”

The two overflowing rivers that merge don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

“It’s starting to rise again,” said Captain Ricky Morales.

The problem is the water is running out into the county, flooding homes and farmland.

“I feel for the farmers," said Capt. Morales. "They work their butts off day in and day out to get their crops in and this happens."

He said many just began planting their seeds now being drowned. Farmers aren’t alone in feeling the burden.

Park Superintendent Mark Ballard showed us an area that was a campground and picnic area. He said the Jacksonport State Park is spread out across 165 acres—and for now, it's closed.

“Probably 80 percent of the park is under water," he said.

It's going to be a huge clean-up when the water does recede.

Ballard said the flooding will probably cause somewhere between $10,000 to $30,000 of damage to the park.

“It’s kind of like you hurry up and wait," said Ballard.

Wait as six county highways are shut down and crews work to monitor the levees in place with the hopes no more damage will be caused.