Deputies: Crooks used blowtorch, sledgehammer in Walgreens robbery

Posted 7:42 am, May 4, 2017, by and , Updated at 02:09PM, May 4, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Investigators are looking for the crooks who used a blowtorch and sledgehammer to break into a local Walgreens.

The store is located in the 8000 block of East Shelby Drive.

According to deputies, employees called 911 after they discovered a massive hole in the drive-thru pharmacy window.

Authorities believe the suspects used a blowtorch to heat the window before shattering it with a sledgehammer.

The crooks then ransacked the pharmacy, taking an undisclosed amount of prescription drugs.