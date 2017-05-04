Couple holds up diner in the Medical District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis police are looking for a man and woman who robbed E's 24 Hour Cafe at around 1:30 Thursday morning.

Surveillance video showed the couple enter the restaurant and sit down at a booth.

Police said the couple ordered drinks and later distracted an employee to get behind the counter.

When the employee confronted her they forced her at gunpoint to open the cash register and took about $300.

"My feeling is there is no defense against a gun. So they took something. So what? As long as nobody got hurt," said Melissa Wood.

Wood, a dishwasher at E's, wasn't working Thursday morning, but came by just to make sure everyone was okay.

Employees said the woman had recently been in the diner to use their restroom.

They said the man had tattoos on his arms and a tear drop tattoo on his face.

If you recognize the pair call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.