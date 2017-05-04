Armed suspects hit Bartlett Prescription Shop

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Three men are at large after robbing a local business at gunpoint.

According to police, they were notified the alarm was going off at the Bartlett Prescription Shop located in the 5600 block of Stage Road. While on the phone with the security company, dispatch received a call from the business saying they were being robbed.

The employee told investigators a man entered, flashed a gun and told everyone to get down on the ground. That’s when two other suspects entered and secured the employees.

The first male then demanded certain drugs and cough medicine.

All three fled the scene in a black GMC Terrain.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

This is not the first time the pharmacy has been targeted.

Just last year, a convicted felon, Patrick Owens, was taken into custody after allegedly stealing Percocet and attempting to steal an employee’s car.