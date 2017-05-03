× Tigers officially add another junior college signee

MEMPHIS, Tenn-University of Memphis head men’s basketball coach Tubby Smith has announced the signing of Mike Parks Jr., a 6-9, 270-pound center from Southwest Mississippi Community College, and joins the top-rated recruiting class in the American Athletic Conference per 247sports.com.

“When we first saw him play at Missouri State-West Plains, we knew he had the skill set we were looking for,” said Memphis head coach Tubby Smith. “With him, we fill a need of size in interior play. He is an outstanding young man, and is team-oriented. I love his attitude, and he is a great fit for the program.”

Parks, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, finished fifth in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) in field goal percentage and made 70.3 percent (97-138) of his shots during the season. He averaged 8.9 points and 4.0 rebounds, playing just 19.4 minutes per game with the Bears.

He helped lead Southwest Mississippi to an 18-9 overall record, and a 10-4 mark in conference play.

Parks scored in double-figures 12 times, including three games of 20 or more points. He had 21 points against Meridian (7-of-8 field goals, 7-9 free throws), and 20 against Pearl River (7-of-9 field goals and 6-of-7 free throws.) He twice had four blocks in a game – on December 5 against East Central (Miss.) and on February 6 against Pearl River.

The former All-Ohio First Team honoree played his first year out of high school at Missouri State-West Plains. With the Grizzlies Parks averaged 8.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. He played in an injury-shortened 16 games during the season with Missouri State-West Plains, which posted a 19-11 record.

He made 63.5 percent of his shots (54-of-85), and 72.7 percent of his free throws (24-of-33). He scored in double-figures seven times with the Grizzlies, all in the final 10 games of the season.

