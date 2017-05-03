× Three injured in shooting on Manassas St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in the hospital following a shooting near the Medical District early Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened on Manassas St. near Mosby Ave. around 1:15 a.m.

According to police, the victims were in a car that was heading down Manassas when someone started shooting at them.

The driver then lost control, flipping over the vehicle.

One person was shot and the other two suffered injuries in the crash.

So far, police haven’t released a description of the gunman.

The shooting happened just a few hours after a man was critically injured in another shooting on Manassas St. near Robeson Ave.

Police haven’t determined if the two crimes are connected.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information.