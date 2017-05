Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- If you love brownies, you'll eat them whether they're broken or not.

But sometimes presentation is important and getting them out of the pan without ruining them can be tricky.

The Brooklyn Brownie Copper Pan claims to slice them for you. Plus, you can mix, bake and serve in one pan.

WREG's Corie Ventura puts it to the test in this Does It Work?