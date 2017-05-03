× Sheriff’s Office warns of giving out information online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is warning Facebook users to be careful with what they post online.

The department said they recently discovered a possible scam circulating on the social media site asking about your top 10 concerts. Individuals will also be asked other personal questions like the names of your family pets.

While it may seem harmless, the Sheriff’s Office said these are the types of questions often times used during security checks.

By giving out the information, you could be giving clues to hackers on how to access your online accounts.