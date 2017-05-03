Serial purse snatcher wanted in East Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A serial purse snatcher is on the run in East Memphis after getting away with three purses and injuring two women in the process.

"It's a disgrace. Respect for elders and what have you, but just the plain respect for other humans," said Rad Donato.

Memphis Police told WREG the first incident happened April 22 in the Malco Paradiso parking lot off South Mendenhall. A woman was walking with her family when the man in a blue Jeep Cherokee pulled up to her and snatched her purse.

A day later another woman was attacked by a man who was also driving a blue Jeep Cherokee. That incident happened in the parking lot of the Kroger in the 6600 block of Poplar.

Police said the victim was dragged 20 to 30 feet by the suspect's car.

"You would think you would have some protection of a public location. That's just crazy that someone would go up and grab your purse and knock you down without any care for how you might turn out."

The latest snatch happened Monday in broad daylight in the Eastgate Shopping Center on White Station.

That victim was also knocked to the ground, causing bruises to her hands and arms.

"Like I always tell my wife always keep your head on a swivel. You wanna make sure that you don't look like you're not paying attention."

No arrests have been made in any of these incidents.

If you can help identify the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.