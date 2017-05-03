MPD busts apparent ‘chop shop’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Police arrested six men at a home on Print Avenue Tuesday. Officials said they believed the home was operating as a chop shop.

Witnesses said police took away seven trailers of stuff from the home, including car parts, air conditioners and tools.

“They took two or three vehicles away with the wrecker and all the big trailers and all that. It was loaded down with what looked like car parts,” a neighbor said.

A man who answered the door at the home said he didn't know why police had been there and he was cleaning out the house.

WREG saw multiple people leaving the home with tools and other parts Wednesday.

There were still multiple vehicles parked out front filled with tools and parts.

Arrest records show police responded to the home because several people had failed to show up for environmental court. When they got there, they saw a gun in plain view and also ran the VIN information on one of the car doors in the backyard. It came back as a car stolen on March 2. Once police got a search warrant, they eventually found another gun, cocaine and Xanex bars.

Neighbors said they were grateful police got involved.

"People around here couldn’t get sleep. They blocked the street with the trailers. You couldn’t get up and down the street. Kids are up here playing,” one man said.