Flood waters continue to rise in Pocahontas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCAHONTAS, Ark. -- In the town of Pocahontas, there are not many ways in or out.

That's the reality in northeast Arkansas where flood waters continue to rise, forcing many roads like Highway 63 to close.

To make matters worse, the levee along the Black River breached spilling additional water into the area. It is one of nine levees in the state to be breached.

According to the Pocahontas Star Herald, 150 homes were evacuated and some 50 people were forced into shelters that were set up by officials at the local nursing home.

Flood evacuations underway in Pocahontas

Across the state, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said some 500 people have been evacuated.

"My admonition to the public, especially in northeast Arkansas is to listen to the local authorities and if they order evacuations that you do so quickly. The local response teams and authorities have more information on the rising floodwaters, weather and circumstances and the need for the evacuation, so don't second guess them. Instead heed the admonition and the order to evacuate."

The governor also mentioned during the briefing to pay attention to the road closure signs. Never drive through a flooded road.