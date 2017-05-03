× FBI investigating kidnapping, sex trafficking case in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is taking over a case out of Oxford, Mississippi after a couple was charged with kidnapping and transporting a woman across state lines for sex.

Mario Collins and Paulette Clayton from Tucker, Georgia, were arrested April 27 after police responded to a kidnapping call at the University Inn.

The victim told authorities the couple kidnapped her, brought her to Oxford and then held her at gunpoint inside a room at the motel. She had been taken to that location for prostitution purposes, she said.

She was eventually able to send a text message to a friend that included her location and a description of the suspects’ car.

After police arrived on the scene, they spotted a car — with Collins and Clayton inside– that matched that description. That’s when officers made contact with the couple.

When they asked Collins to get out of the vehicle, a handgun reportedly fell to the ground. A more thorough search of the car led to the discovery of various narcotics including meth, cocaine, marijuana and Xanax.

They were booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center. Both are facing kidnapping, human trafficking, weapons and drug charges.

According to authorities, Collins is a convicted felon who was out on bond in another case at the time of his arrest.