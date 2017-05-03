× Two dead, including shooter at Dallas-area community college

IRVING, Texas — Two people are dead, including the shooter at a Texas community college.

North Lake College issued an alert to students late Wednesday morning telling them to barricade themselves in the nearest room and wait for further instructions from police.

Irving Police said on Twitter that there was an “active shooter.”

The college confirmed on Facebook that police were on scene. “Proceed with others to the nearest room and barricade and/or lock yourselves in the room. Wait in place for further instructions from police. If you are not on campus, STAY AWAY for your own safety. We”ll update you as soon as we can.”

North Lake College is a two-year school in the Dallas suburb of Irving.