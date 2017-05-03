× Cordova woman accused of stealing thousands from employer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 73-year-old Cordova woman is facing charges after police say she stole thousands from her employer.

According to police, Olive Wong worked as a bookkeeper at Spice Rudstorm, PLLC for four years.

During that time, Wong made deposits from the firm into three different bank accounts she had established in her name. Bank records reportedly showed more than $290,700 was stolen during that time period.

She was arrested on Tuesday and charged with theft of property $250,000 or more.