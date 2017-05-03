Consumer Alert: Hoverboard, child carrier among items recalled this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging consumers to stop using Lay-Z Board brand hoverboards after a fire in Pennsylvania killed two girls.

The Lay-Z Board is a two-wheeled, battery-powered, self-balancing scooter with a pivoting platform.

The CPSC said folks should stop charging and using the hoverboards. For those who plan to get rid of the product altogether, the CPSC said customers should take them to a recycling center so the people can safely handle the lithium battery.

Osprey is also recalling more than 80,000 Poco Child Carriers after reports that children actually fell through the openings.

The product was sold in three colors: Romper Red, Koala Grey and Bouncing Blue.

Parents should call Osprey at 866-951-5197 to get a free seat pad insert.

If you have the Homedics Handheld Massager you may want to stop using it.

The company is recalling 400,000 of them due to problems with the cords.

Homedics has gotten hundreds of reports of problems, including an incident where flames were shooting out from the cord.

Customers can call the company at 888-803-0509 for a replacement cord.