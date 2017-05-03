× Burned body found in DeSoto County identified

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department has identified a body found Monday in a burning car.

The body is that of 30-year-old Lashanda Otis.

A family member says Otis may have been two months pregnant.

According to deputies, a passerby spotted a car that was on fire along Graves Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene around 10:45 p.m., they found the woman dead on the ground five to six feet from a Chevrolet Impala that was on fire.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department officials said she had been shot in the head and also suffered burns.