Atlanta police officer helps girl caught shoplifting shoes for sister

ATLANTA, Ga. — A police officer in Atlanta is getting praise for his response to a shoplifting call.

According to the City of Atlanta Police Department, in February Officer Che Milton was called to a Family Dollar where an employee was holding a 12-year-old who they said shoplifted a pair of $2 shoes.

This #Atlanta police officer caught a little girl stealing $2 shoes for her sister. What he did next was remarkable. https://t.co/vM1eB651JA pic.twitter.com/FchqWVU0KL — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 3, 2017

When Milton showed up, he asked the girl why she shoplifted, and she said her 5-year-old sister needed shoes and she couldn’t afford them.

This made the officer curious about the conditions she was living in, so he took her back home. Four children — ranging from a newborn to the 12-year-old — were living in a house that didn’t have enough beds for all of them and didn’t have much food.

The mom told the officer she doesn’t work because she wouldn’t be able to afford day care, and her husband works but doesn’t make much money.

Milton couldn’t leave them in that state, so he bought them four pizzas — with his own money — and contacted a social worker who could help the family improve their situation.

A fellow officer recognized the good Milton had done and came forward.

“The way that Officer Milton handled this incident showed that not only is he here to enforce the law but also to go the extra mile and be a bigger part of the community he is policing,” the police department wrote.