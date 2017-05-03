× Amber Alert subjects charged after clerk killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities have confirmed the subjects at the center of an Amber Alert have been charged in the death of an Exxon store clerk.

Nashville police said 28-year-old Daniel Clark and 15-year-old Trinity Quinn are both facing criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and attempted auto theft charges.

The entire thing started Monday morning when Quinn disappeared on the way to school. Dayton authorities issued an endangered child alert Wednesday morning followed by an Amber Alert.

The pair were not seen again until they were caught on surveillance video entering the Exxon gas station on Charlotte Pike in Nashville.

As Quinn wandered around the store, Clark reportedly made his way to the register armed with a gun. He fired a shot before pointing the weapon at 58-year-old John Stevens.

The store clerk pushed the gun away and was shot multiple times.

While on the floor bleeding, the couple went through Stevens’ pockets, grabbed his keys and ran out the door. Officers said they fled on foot when they couldn’t open the car door.

Investigators told WTVF, Quinn had the opportunity to flee but didn’t.

The pair were eventually arrested after someone spotted them in a ditch not too far away and called police.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Clark to their Top 10 Most Wanted list shortly prior to his arrest.