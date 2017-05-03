× AMBER alert issued for Nashville teen

NASHVILLE — An AMBER Alert has been issued for Trinity Faith Quinn. Quinn, a 15-year-old, was last seen at the Exxon Station at 6955 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN at 10:00 p.m. on May 2, 2017 during a robbery/homicide.

In the surveillance video she was seen wearing a dark shirt with a camouflage hoodie and blue jeans.

She is with of Daniel Aaron Clark who is a person of interest in the murder of the clerk at the Exxon.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Trinity is believed to be in imminent danger of bodily injury or death.

If you encounter Quinn or Clark, please call 911 immediately.