Woman says her purse was snatched walking downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn.-- WREG is tracking crime in the heart of downtown after a robbery was reported in the area just days before one of the busiest weekends in Memphis kicks off.

Two women said they were walking near Beale Street and Main when one of the women had her purse stolen.

They said the suspects are three men.

Two women told officers they were standing in front of the MLGW office on Main early Monday morning talking to three men. They said one of the guys grabbed one woman's purse.

All three of the men got away with the victim's ID cards, an I-phone and $140 in cash.

The victims told police they did not see any weapons.

We're now in Memphis in May, days away from the Beale Street Music festival kicking off with thousands, staying out late and swarming the downtown streets.

After several shootings a few weeks ago in and around tom lee park, Memphis Police told us they added cameras in the area and ramped up patrols. They're also working with apartment complexes and asking them to add private security to monitor parking lots.

The suspects were last seen driving a gray Jeep Cherokee.

If you have any information contact Memphis Police.