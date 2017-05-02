× Woman comes home to find naked man washing his clothes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after he was discovered naked from the waist down inside a woman’s home.

According to the incident report, the homeowner came home Monday evening to find a complete stranger lying naked on her living room floor.

Frightened, the woman ran back outside, called police and then alerted neighbors.

When officers arrived, they were told the suspect, who was later identified as Timothy Alexander, refused to come out. Police were eventually able to take him into custody without incident.

Authorities located Alexander’s pants and underwear in the homeowner’s washing machine.

He has been charged with aggravated criminal trespass and indecent exposure.