Student recovering after being hit by car after school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student is recovering after being hit by a car Monday afternoon.

The principal of Colonial Middle School sent out a recorded message saying the student was hit by a car after school in a neighborhood.

He didn’t say where the accident took place, but said the student is expected to be okay.

“We want to take this time to remind our students to please be safe when walking to and from school,” the message said. “Student safety is always our top priority and we will be stressing this message to our students at school.”

The school also encouraged parents to talk to their children about traffic safety.