Shooting leaves man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting.

The victim’s sister called police at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. The shooting happened near Manassas Street and Robeson Avenue.

Police said the victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect ran away from the scene heading west, police said. There is not a good description.

Police are investigating.