× Overnight shooting in Orange Mound leaves two injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released new information in an overnight shooting in Orange Mound.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the Family Dollar store located in the 2900 block of Park Avenue. The caller said a man had shown up at the store with a gunshot wound.

When authorities arrived, the victim stated he had been shot on Carson Street. He was then rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Several minutes later, another man flagged down officers, saying he too had been shot near Park and Carson.

That person was taken to the hospital as well. He is expected to be okay.

Police told WREG they believe the shooting was the result of a fight that occurred in the 800 block of Carson. A group of males reportedly ran up to the victims with one of them firing a weapon.

No arrests have been made in this case.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.