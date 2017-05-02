× MPD investigating shooting at a Fox Meadows apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in Fox Meadows.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Eden at Watersedge Apartments on Mendenhall Road south of Mt. Moriah.

Police say a man was shot — but they haven’t released any details about what led to the shooting.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, police haven’t released a description of any suspects.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information.