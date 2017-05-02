× MLGW warns of cloudy water, low pressure after failure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, Light, Gas and Water is issuing an alert after a failure at one of its wells.

The failure happened at the Davis Water Treatment Plant in southwest Memphis Tuesday.

This could cause customers to experience low pressure and cloudy water.

Only those customers in the areas of Stateline Road to the south, Tulane and Elvis Presley Boulevard to the east, Lamar and Crump to North Parkway, and the Mississippi River to the west could be affected by the failure.

They ask that residents limit their water usage for the next 24 hours as they work to resolve the problem.