× Germantown offers to buy three Shelby County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown has officially extended an offer to buy three Shelby County Schools.

The offer is for Germantown Elementary School, Germantown Middle School and Germantown High School.

According to a letter addressed to Superintendent Dorsey Hopson, the district said recent growth has forced them to consider designing and building a new elementary school.

“This decision by the Germantown Board of Education does not come without a cost and we have been working very closely with our funding body, the City of Germantown, for the past 18 months to make this new school a reality.”

The district said it will be willing to pay $25 million for all three schools, but said if SCS is not willing to part with them at this time, they will be open to other offers.

If the deal goes through, the district is looking at taking control of the schools by September 1, 2017.

SCS has until May 22 to make a decision.