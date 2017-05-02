Flood evacuations underway in Pocahontas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCAHONTAS, Ark. -- Lam Ha and his family scrambled to save what little they could of their home.

"It keep come a little bit, a little bit, a little bit and now it get more higher and higher."

They're just one of the many in Pocahontas affected by water from the swollen Black River.

The Randolph County Office of Emergency Management said nearly 150 people have been affected by evacuations of the east side of town.

In some cases, boats proved more effective than cars as several nearby roads have been closed or are about to be as the water continues to rise.

On the river's west banks, Sherry Wren showed us where the river levels are usually at this time of year. The water is nearly three feet above flood stage and swallowed virtually all of a nearby park.

"It`s definitely gonna top 2011."

Water gushes from the overflowing Black River near Portia, AR @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/UBbsYOn4Kd — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) May 2, 2017

Flooding has already claimed these worms as some of its first casualties @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/1d6jWe2kfy — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) May 2, 2017