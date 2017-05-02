× DOJ will not charge officers involved in Alton Sterling’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Department of Justice has announced they will not be charging the officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling.

Sterling, 37, was shot to death as he lay on the ground with two police officers on top of him.

A video of the incident, which was posted to social media, sparked national attention.

Police say they received a report of a man selling CDs outside the store and that the man had pulled a gun on someone

The store owner, Abdullah Muflahi, said he saw an officer reached into Sterling’s pocket and pulled out a gun after the shooting.

On the video, someone can be heard saying “He’s got a gun.”

The video is filmed from inside a car.

It starts by pointing down, with camera facing the witness’ car’s dashboard.

A single pop is heard, and then you can hear someone yell “get on the ground.”

Another pop follows.

The camera then pans up to two officers confronting a man in a red shirt, which Jordan says is Sterling.

One officer then brings Sterling to the ground. Once he’s down, the officer begins to assist the second officer in restraining Sterling.

At this point, the officer who first brought down Sterling is behind a car and cannot be seen.

“He’s got a gun,” someone is heard saying seconds later.

The officer who is still in view of the camera can be seen drawing something from his waist — it’s not clear what the object is.

Some yelling ensues, after which two bangs can be heard.

Those inside the car react, and the camera pans back down.

Three more bangs can be heard, and a woman in the car starts crying.