Desoto County election results

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — We’re getting election results from Tuesday’s primaries in North Mississippi.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite won his primary race with 70 percent of the vote. He does not have any other competitors and wins the office.

Incumbents Ronnie Hale, George Payne and Kristian Kelly also won their races.

In Ward 5, Alderman Scott Ferguson was defeated by John Wheeler by 56 votes.

The general election is next month.

Southaven Election Results

In Hernando, Tom Ferguson posted to social media Tuesday evening thanking people for their vote, saying he had won the mayor race.

If accurate, he would replace incumbent Chip Johnson who has served as mayor for 12 years.

Tom Ferguson posts on social media about results of mayoral race in Hernando, MS today. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/VVIEWzgtlE — Bridget Chapman (@bchapman_WREG3) May 3, 2017

