Desoto County election results
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — We’re getting election results from Tuesday’s primaries in North Mississippi.
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite won his primary race with 70 percent of the vote. He does not have any other competitors and wins the office.
Incumbents Ronnie Hale, George Payne and Kristian Kelly also won their races.
In Ward 5, Alderman Scott Ferguson was defeated by John Wheeler by 56 votes.
The general election is next month.
In Hernando, Tom Ferguson posted to social media Tuesday evening thanking people for their vote, saying he had won the mayor race.
If accurate, he would replace incumbent Chip Johnson who has served as mayor for 12 years.
