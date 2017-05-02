× Court order temporarily shuts down North Memphis grocery plagued by crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis grocery store’s doors are temporarily closed following a court order.

King’s Grocery on 1098 Springdale Street has been closed as a nuisance, Shelby County District Attorney Gen. Amy Weirich announced Tuesday.

Police were called there 77 times between March 2015 and March 2016 for crimes including assault and drug trafficking, police said.

The court order came after police said employees allowed marijuana sales to take place in plain view on the property.

Weirich described King’s Grocery as “an uncontrolled danger and a nuisance, serving as a haven” for criminal activity.

The grocery is a short walk away from a church, a day care and a middle school.