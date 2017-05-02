× Collierville teen indicted in crash that killed 1, injured 4

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Collierville 19-year-old was indicted Tuesday on a vehicular homicide charge after a deadly crash.

The crash happened in May 2015. Investigators said Sterling Grace Panchikal, then 17, crossed over the median on Bill Morris Parkway just west of Hacks Cross Road, struck a cable barrier and went into the westbound lanes.

She hit two vehicles head-on, and another vehicle was hit by debris from the crash, according to the DA’s Office.

Alejandra Sanchez-Ponce, 47, of Memphis was killed, and her daughter was critically injured. A woman and two children were also hurt.

Investigators said they found vodka, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Panchikal’s car.

In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, Panchikal was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.