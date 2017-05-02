× Clarksville runaway located in the Netherlands

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Clarksville teenager who ran away from home early last month has been found safe in the Netherlands.

Margaret Lee, 16, was reported missing by authorities days after her disappearance.

Lee was found by Dutch police in a small city about 75 miles east of Amsterdam over the weekend.

Lee’s mother told Channel 4 last month her daughter had been communicating online with several people in the Netherlands before the ran away.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported Lee was traveling with someone else’s passport.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they are working with the FBI and the State Department to make sure Lee is brought back to Clarksville soon.

“I was ecstatic. I had been worrying about her since she went missing,” said Bristol McEwing, one of Lee’s friends.

McEwing said this is not the first time Lee had tried to run away. In February, McEwing said she called airport security after Lee called her saying she was leaving the country.

“She messaged me while she was at the airport saying that she was going to Amsterdam and that she was scared,” McEwing said.

Montgomery County investigators confirmed for Channel 4 News Lee’s passport was flagged after this incident.

It is still under investigation how she was able to get to the Netherlands this past month without her passport.