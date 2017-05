× Body found in pond in East Memphis

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A body was found in a pond in East Memphis.

According to reports, an individual was out walking around a pond in the 6800 block of Poplar Avenue when they discovered the body.

Police arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities are not sure at this time how the person died.

Police are investigating.

WREG is headed to the scene to learn more.