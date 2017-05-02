× Witness: Man singled out, ‘executed’ in front of North Memphis Market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives are investigating a graphic and gruesome crime after witnesses say a 23-year-old was “executed” in front of the North Memphis Market.

Mohammad Dobashi works at the market near Avalon and Vollintine. He said Monday evening he heard dozens of shots outside the store.

“This man was standing right here. Next thing you know, boom he gets shot in the foot,” said Dobashi. “I take a look, I see a man with a blue hoodie and a big gun with an extension like that. And I peek around and boom he executes him right here. I go back there, I grab my gun and I hit the alarm.”

He said the gunman singled out the victim and killed him in cold blood.

“The man steps over his head and lets all the clip go in his head.”

“Very, very crazy scene,” he added.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a white Dodge Avenger.

The 23-year-old victim died several hours later after being rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

Dobashi said he knew the man and that he frequently visited the store.

“He’s a great customer. He just buys burritos — doesn’t bother no body.”

Dobashi said in the 15 years his family has run the market in the historic Vollintine-Evergreen neighborhood he’s never seen anything as terrible as last nights killing.

“This was broad daylight–just like out here, it was broad day. Every body out here never seen nothing like that. Only happens in movies. I never really thought something like that would happen here.”

A second victim was also shot on the scene, but authorities say he is expected to be okay.

This is the 69th homicide in Memphis this year.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.