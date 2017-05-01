× Woman attacked, robbed while Snapchatting near Second, Peabody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say they’re investigating a downtown robbery at Second and Peabody where a woman was robbed while Snapchatting.

Police said a man punched her in the face and then took her phone. He ran away across the street. He got in to a silver Chevrolet Malibu, records showed.

The victim chased the man across the street and attempted to pull him out of the car, but the suspect threw her to the ground, officials said.

He ran away on foot.

That’s when the second victim tried to stop the suspect but he also slammed her to the ground and ran away.

Officials said the suspect got away with the phone, two credit cards, a gas card and $20 cash.

Police reminded people never try to fight back against a criminal.