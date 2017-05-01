× Thief reportedly takes car with three kids inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said they’re searching for the bold thief who stole a car with three young children inside.

The mother said she left her kids in the car when she ran into a gas station on North Watkins around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Minutes later, officers found the kids safe and the car about a half mile away on Burnham.

One of the children reportedly called 911 saying he and his siblings were scared and had no idea where they were.

The suspect was last seen running down the road with the car keys still in his hand.

“As a mother, I’m saddened by that, because my baby is everything to me,” said Akilah Speaks.

She is glad to hear the children were found safe, but said this should be a wake up call to all parents.

“That’s just a message out to the parents here in Memphis, pretty much anywhere. It’s not safe to leave your children in the car,” she said.

Officers said they towed the car away hoping to find evidence.

The manager at Watkins Express said there’s no video of the incident.